Trondicap sold to EG

One of the Nordic region's largest suppliers of electronic components and systems, ElektronikGruppen (EG) acquires 100% of Finland based equipment reseller Trondicap Oy.

The company will be fully integrated in Sweden based EG's business unit called Production Technology. The Trondicap management will keep their positions under the new ownership.



Trondicap Oy represents a number of equipment makers for the electronics industry, among them are Vitronics Soltec, Metcal, Oki, Fein Focus, Omron, Cobar, Universal Instruments, Alphasem and more. Trodicap will have an estimated turnover of 2,3 million Euros this year.

