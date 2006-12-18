ST adds 600 staff in France

STMicroelectronics has announced that it has expanded its Grenoble-based Innovation and Systems Integration Center (CIIS), which is dedicated to System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions.

Located in the heart of the Polygone Scientifique, the Grenoble scientific cluster, CIIS will offer two new facilities covering a total area of 13,000m². This comes on top of the existing 32,000m² of offices, 8,000m² of clean rooms and labs and 1,800m² of test facilities. Designed to accommodate 600 employees, this extension confirms ST's ongoing commitment to the Grenoble community ever since it first established a presence there in the early 1970s.



One of the main drivers in the region's microelectronics industry, the site currently employs over 2,300 people, 80% of whom are engineers and managers.



