PKC Electronics laid off 13

PKC Electronics Oy has on December 14, 2006 finalised the co-determination negotiations that started in November with the production personnel in the factory in Raahe, Finland.

The negotiations to lay off personnel were carried out due to production and financial reasons and the restructuring of operations.



The negotiations were held on the basis of the employer's negotiation proposal, according to which the estimated need for personnel lay-offs totalled 25. As a result of the negotiations 13 persons will be laid off indefinitely.