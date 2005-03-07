Juha Hulkko appointed CEO of Elektrobit

Juha Hulkko has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Finnish Elektrobit Group Plc. as of March 17, 2005. CEO Juha Sipilä has expressed his wish to leave his present duties as CEO during the spring of 2005.

- The personnel in Elektrobit Group are professional and committed. I am enthusiastic about returning to the operative tasks as CEO. Our current challenge is to transform Elektrobit from an internationalising group into a global player, says Juha Hulkko.



Juha Hulkko is one of the founders of Elektrobit Group and a major shareholder. Since 2002 he has acted as Chairman of the Board of Elektrobit Group Plc.