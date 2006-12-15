Risk assessment updated for TBBP-A

The European Chemicals Bureau has updated its risk assessments for the flame retardant TBBP-A. TBBP-A is according to ECB hazardous for surface water sediment and soil if added to plastics but not if used as monomer added to the epoxy resins for PCB laminates.

An update on the status of the environmental part of TBBPA EU Risk Assessment, recently published by the European Chemicals Bureau, found that emissions of TBBPA when added to plastics can cause risks in some scenarios for surface water, sediment and soil. However no concern has been identified in practice by the risk assessment for TBBPA when used as a monomer to be reacted into the epoxy resins for the production of printed circuit board laminates. The also ECB mentioned a theoretical scenario where risk reduction could operate for reactive use in cases where sewage sludge is spread to agricultural land, but there is no need for this in practice as all user sites send their industrial sludge to incineration or controlled landfills.



The update follows publication of the human health part last year in which no risks were identified.



The environmental part of TBBPA EU Risk Assessment is expected to be finalized mid 2007.