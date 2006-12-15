New CEO for the Schaffner Group

The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG has appointed Alexander Hagemann (44) as Chief Executive Officer of the Schaffner Group

Until Alexander Hagemann takes over operational management of the Schaffner Group on March 1, 2007, Hans Hess, Managing Director, will ensure the continuity of Group Management.



The new Chief Executive Officer of the Schaffner Group, Alexander Hagemann, is a German national. On finishing mechanical engineering studies at the RWTH Aachen University, he took up a post at BMW in the field of production and logistics. Since 1994 Alexander Hagemann has been a Member of Management at the globally active Schott Group; as Executive Vice President for the last four years he has been responsible for the Optics for Devices business segment with a workforce of 1,200 at four production sites in Germany, Switzerland, the US and Malaysia. Alexander Hagemann, who is currently working in Singapore, has extensive knowledge of the components business with large-scale OEM customers and has considerable experience in the management of production units as well as in setting up and heading sales structures in the Asian markets too, which are in particular important for the Schaffner Group.