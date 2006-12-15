Mydata's Nepcon precence resulted in major contract with Cogent

Mydata attributes major contract win to its successful Nepcon presence.

Mydata has confirmed the sale of two high-spec MY-Series placement machines to progressive East Anglia-based full-service contract electronics manufacturer Cogent Technology Ltd, in a deal initiated at this year's Nepcon exhibition.



Cogent Managing Director Nigel Slator explains that expansion of the company's SMT assembly services led to a decision to replace existing pick and place equipment and a visit to Nepcon with his purchasing team to evaluate products from a supplier shortlist. “We had already defined our exhibition stand visits and, in fact, Mydata was not initially on our list", he said.



During the Nepcon show in May 2006 Mydata was one of very few exhibitors who chose to demonstrate its product range in operation live. The company's display allowed visitors to watch the machines in action.



“You could say seeing is believing," says Slator, adding: “After visiting the Mydata stand and watching the machines demonstrate quick changeovers, accuracy and an ability to easily process a broad range of components, we recognised these as the exact characteristics that we needed, so our preconceptions changed. Mydata went straight to the top of our list. And this led to successful trials with our own products."

