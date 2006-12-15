LCD-industry under investigation for anticompetitive activities

Anti trust authorities have conducted investigations against the LCD equipment industry in Japan, South Korea and the US.

South Korean Samsung and LG.Philips have confirmed that the anti trust authorities have started investigations against them to see if there has been any anticompetitive activities. Even Sharp in Japan has been audited by the anti trust authorities.



The European Commission also announced that an anti trust investigation is currently going on to find out if there has been any anti competitive activities in non-EU companies shipping LCD screens to the European Union.