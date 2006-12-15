Nokia – Siemens merger to be delayed

The merger between Nokia's and Siemens network businesses is going to be postponed from beginning of January to as late as March.

evertiq earlier reported that the deal between Nokia and Siemens about their network businesses could be at risk because of the ongoing bribery and black money scandal within Siemens. Nokia has now pulled the emergency brakes and announced that the deal is now postponed from January to maybe March. If the deal really will go through that is.