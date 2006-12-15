MacDermid drops Autotype logo

From 1 January 2007 MacDermid Autotype is retiring the 'autotype in a box' logo that it has used for over 20 years.

All of its products worldwide will be branded under the MacDermid banner. This is the final stage in a year-long process of rebranding, which began with the acquisition of Autotype by MacDermid in June 2005 and has seen a steady and planned process of growing together.



The Autotype name with its 138 year history continues on all MacDermid Autotype's screen printing products and in the company name.