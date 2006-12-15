Photochemie becomes Sony Green Partner

Swiss based PCB producer Photochemie AG has become Green Partner with Sony Corporation.

Sony Corporation and its group companies have introduced the Green Partner Environmental Quality Approval Program as a part of environmental activities.

This has been introduced in order to enhance and maintain the environmental safety and quality of all components and materials used in all products sold or distributed in the world.



Under this program, Sony auditors visit suppliers to check environmental management activities. If suppliers meet Sony's standards, they qualify as Green Partners.



Photochemie AG has successfully accomplished the audit and belongs now to the circle of the Sony Green Partners.