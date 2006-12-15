SMSC wants to adress a wider range of customers

SMSC's Swedish unit in Gothenburg, Sweden wants to reach wider than just the car industry.

Companies like Volvo, in particular for the Swedish office, and BMW etc. has been working with the SMSC technology in infotainment solutions. The company will although reach wider with its solutions.



Buses, lorries and trucks are also possible applications where SMSC:s technology would have a lot of potential.



At the office in Gothenburg, Sweden, that SMSC established last year by acquiring the software developer Oasis, the company is developing software and applications for MOST systems for the infotainment applications in the automotive industry. SMSC though wants to move from supplying only car makers to even supply lorry makers, bus makers, and truck makers their technology.



The MOST net are important parts in the vehicles as the vehicles are getting more and more geared up with high technology featured infotainment systems. Reverse cameras, DVD players and GPS navigators are only three examples of products that can be attached to a MOST net.