Major restructurings at Continental<br>-factories to be shut down

According to evertiq's sources Continental Automotive Systems will go through a major restructuring program that will result in closed factories and reduced workforce.

Continental Automotive Systems that recently acquired the automotive electronics division of American electronics giant Motorola has decided to launch a major restructuring program under which the company will focus its operations on low cost regions in Mexico and China. As a result from this plan the site in Anger, France with 330 employees and the site in Elma, New York, US will be closed during 2009. The reduction, and the closing of these factories will be made progressively with a first round of lay-offs in the middle of 2007.