Electronics Production | December 14, 2006
Firecomms names new sales manager
Firecomms Ltd., a compound semiconductor company that develops high-speed light sources in visible range wavelengths, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Hugh Hennessy as vice president of European sales.
In his new role, Hennessy will leverage his experience in telecommunications and consumer electronics sales and marketing to further drive Firecomms' expansion into the European marketplace. From his base at Firecomms headquarters in Ireland, Hennessy also will be positioned to strengthen worldwide sales support.
Hennessy was most recently European sales manager for TDK Electronics Europe GmbH where he led sales teams in delivering over $300M in European and global sales. Previously, he held various positions within TDK including global account manager for the company's American division, and general manager of the Eastern Europe regional office which he established, staffed, and managed.
"With the rapid growth of photonics communications in the consumer electronics, cell phones and automotive industries, Hugh brings expertise that is critical to guiding Firecomms' expansion within these markets," says Firecomms CEO Declan O'Mahoney.
Hennessy received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from Trinity College in Dublin.
Hennessy was most recently European sales manager for TDK Electronics Europe GmbH where he led sales teams in delivering over $300M in European and global sales. Previously, he held various positions within TDK including global account manager for the company's American division, and general manager of the Eastern Europe regional office which he established, staffed, and managed.
"With the rapid growth of photonics communications in the consumer electronics, cell phones and automotive industries, Hugh brings expertise that is critical to guiding Firecomms' expansion within these markets," says Firecomms CEO Declan O'Mahoney.
Hennessy received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from Trinity College in Dublin.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments