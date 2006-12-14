Firecomms names new sales manager

Firecomms Ltd., a compound semiconductor company that develops high-speed light sources in visible range wavelengths, today announces the appointment of industry veteran Hugh Hennessy as vice president of European sales.

In his new role, Hennessy will leverage his experience in telecommunications and consumer electronics sales and marketing to further drive Firecomms' expansion into the European marketplace. From his base at Firecomms headquarters in Ireland, Hennessy also will be positioned to strengthen worldwide sales support.



Hennessy was most recently European sales manager for TDK Electronics Europe GmbH where he led sales teams in delivering over $300M in European and global sales. Previously, he held various positions within TDK including global account manager for the company's American division, and general manager of the Eastern Europe regional office which he established, staffed, and managed.



"With the rapid growth of photonics communications in the consumer electronics, cell phones and automotive industries, Hugh brings expertise that is critical to guiding Firecomms' expansion within these markets," says Firecomms CEO Declan O'Mahoney.



Hennessy received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from Trinity College in Dublin.