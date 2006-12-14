Funai's Polish plant will bring<br>cost cuts and improved profit

Funai's establishment of a new LCD plant in Poland expects to bring cost cuts and boost profit by approximately 15% to the company.

Funai is another company following the stream of LCD companies establishing in Eastern Europe. Funai, based in Osaka, Japan, last month started building a liquid-crystal display TV factory in Poland to cut costs and help reduce dependency on North America, which accounts for about 70 percent of sales. Funai also needs to keep pace with bigger rivals, such as Sharp Corp., which are paring unit costs by expanding production amid declining prices for LCD TVs.



"We would like to expand our share in the European market, and boost profit", Nakajima said. "Our sales and administrative expenses are less than other companies", he added.



In comparison to the hot business area LCD panels Funai's Digital Cameras are not in any way near the sales stake of the LCD panels.



"The digital-camera business isn't very profitable and accounts for less than 5 percent of sales", Nakajima said.



"We will decide within two or three years whether we will expand the digital-camera business or focus on other products", he added.