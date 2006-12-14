ALPS and Avnet expand distribution<br>agreement throughout Europe

ALPS and Avnet announced the expansion of their distribution agreement. IP&E and Power device distributor Avnet Time is now marketing and selling ALPS' full range of switches, potentiometers, encoders, and connectors throughout Europe.

The agreement extends the existing successful relationship between the two companies that serve together customers in Benelux and Eastern Europe for more than ten years.



Frank Steinruecken, Senior Manager Sales & Marketing Alps Europe, said, “We are delighted to combine the outstanding quality performance of our products, with the excellent European logistics of Avnet Time."



Andreas Bregler, VP European Product Marketing of Avnet Time, added; “ALPS is one of the world's best-regarded names in electronic components. Since long time we have an excellent relationship with them, and we are excited to expand our line card with further ALPS product. Now we can offer to our industrial customers the market's largest and most reliable range of electromechanical components."