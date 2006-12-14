Hungary gets its first nanotechnology center

Hungary's first nanotechnology center is about to be opened in Szeged.

A research and training center for nanotechnology has now been opened at the Szeged University yesterday. This is the first center for research and training within the nanotechnology in Hungary so far.



The new facility will be instrumental in training experts for special measurements as well as providing analysis services to companies. The center was built at a cost of Ft 200 million (€20,000).