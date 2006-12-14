ST named ASIC-supplier for Ericsson

STMicroelectronics has signed an agreement with Ericsson Mobile Platforms to supply third-generation (3G) digital baseband processors to OEMs that are licensees of Ericsson Mobile Platforms' 3G mobile-phone technology.

Because it handles the communication between the phone and the cell within the 3G mobile phone network, the digital baseband processor is a key component in a mobile phone. New 3G handsets operating on the W-CDMA (Wideband – Code Division Multiple Access) network, which contain these new digital baseband processor chips have already been delivered to selected customers.



In addition to manufacturing the processors in its leading-edge process technology, ST is also contributing to the development of these digital baseband ASICs by combining its expertise in System-on-Chip (SoC) design with the mobile platform knowledge of Ericsson Mobile Platforms.



“This agreement to produce the digital baseband is testament to ST's world renowned ability to develop and produce cutting-edge semiconductor products for current and future generations of 3G mobile communications technology," said Eric Aussedat, Group Vice-President and General Manager of ST's Cellular Communication Division. “Ericsson Mobile Platforms' is the leading independent platform supplier in the world, and this agreement further strengthens ST's position as a leading chip supplier in the mobile handset market."

