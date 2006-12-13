STMicroelectronics boss resigns

STMicroelectronics announced today that Philippe Geyres, Executive Vice President and General Manager of its HPC (Home, Personal, Communication) Sector, has decided to pursue other career opportunities and has resigned from the Company.

For more than 20 years, Philippe Geyres has held key positions at ST, making a significant contribution in transforming the Company into one of the world's major semiconductor players with his leadership, clear strategic vision and strong customer focus, STMicroelectronics said in a press statement.