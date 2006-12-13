Sanmina-SCI axe 92 in Northern Ireland

evertiq has learned that Sanmina-SCI is planning to cut 92 jobs at their medical plant in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

The company announced last week that 60 jobs had to go, evertiq has learned. Today it was announced that another 32 jobs must to go. Sanmina-SCI makes computer cabinets and blood analysis machines for a local customer at the plant. In total Sanmina-SCI employs a staff of 300 at the plant.



Sources said that Sanmina-SCI is planning to transfer its manufacturing operation out of Northern Ireland to European low-cost countries like Hungary.