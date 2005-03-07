Weak outlook for North American PCBs

CSFB (Credit Suisse First Boston) said in a report that they are expecting a challenging time for the North American PCB business.

Bad pricing climate due to the widespread overcapacity is one cause to the tough situation for the North American PCB providers. As much as 10-13% of the North American PCB manufacturing capacity is by CSFB forecast to be cut.



Forbes.com reported about CSFBs North American PCB outlook.



