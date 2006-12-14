Henkel develops new NCP material

Henkel has announced the commercial availability of Hysol® FP5110. The new material is specially formulated for flip chip image sensor modules and is said to provide excellent adhesion to both 2- and 3-layer flexible printed circuits by bonding effectively to both polyimide and epoxy adhesive material.

Like other materials in Henkel's NCP product portfolio, Hysol FP5110 technology provides an alternative to traditional, mechanical soldering by bonding bumps to the substrate through a lead-free compatible thermal compression process which simplifies flip chip assembly and eliminates the need for flux application, reflow and cleaning.



For image sensor assembly in particular, Hysol FP5110 provides a viable, automated substitute for manual anisotropic conductive film (ACF) processes, which are supplied in reel form and are time and labor intensive.



In addition to its cycle time and cost saving advantages, Hysol FP5110 provides numerous other benefits including compatibility with thermal compression and ultrasonic bonding processes for maximum manufacturing flexibility, an energy saving, low temperature 10 second SnapCure at 180C and storage requirements of -15C which helps eliminate freeze thaw voids often associated with -40C storage.