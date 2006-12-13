Electronics Production | December 13, 2006
Netcom Africa selects Allgon Microwave<br>for Wireless broadband backhaul
Allgon Microwave has been selected as the supplier of microwave radio for Netcom Africa's Wireless broadband network in Nigeria.
Netcom Africa is the IP communication provider of satellite and wireless broadband solutions in Nigeria. Allgon Microwave is a business unit within Advantech AMT, a designer and manufacturer of communication products for Satellite Ground Stations and Terrestrial Wireless Communications.
Netcom Africa is expanding their wireless broadband network in Lagos and plans to expand their Wireless broadband services to other regions of Nigeria in the future. The company's high speed wireless broadband product, MyNetcom uses the UMTS TDD technology for wireless broadband access. Ethernet microwave radio communication solutions supplied by Allgon will be used for backhaul transmission from the core network to the Netcom Wireless broadband basestations.
Under the agreement between Allgon Microwave and Netcom Africa Limited, Netcom Africa will use both the medium capacity AMR Streamline platform (4-36 MBPS) as well as the high capacity AMR Transcend platform (50-100 MBPS) in the network. The internal network switch of the AMR portfolio reduces the need for additional external equipment at so-called tail sites.
“We found that Allgon Microwave has the most suitable portfolio and the best experience in building Ethernet based Wireless broadband networks. By selecting Allgon Microwave products we will get he highest data throughput per dollar spent and as a result we minimize the risks of problems with data backhaul during our network rollout. Allgon Microwave has done it before with excellent results", states Yen Choi, Group Executive Vice President & CTO of Netcom Africa.
“We see Wireless mobile networks as our key market. Our products are purpose-built to meet the demands of Wireless mobile broadband networks. That's why Allgon Microwave has implemented features such as Adaptive Coding and Modulation, a built in high functionality Switch, and full Layer
2 quality of service. We have worked very hard to have the best product performance with regards to latency and jitter. These functionalities and capabilities are needed in order to have mobility and VOIP services in a Wireless Mobile network, and we can supply it", says Markus Engman, Area Sales Manager for Allgon Microwave.
Yen Choi also stated that the expansion will increase the company's market share in the dynamic and fast-growing Nigeria Internet market and this will make the premium high speed wireless broadband product more accessible to the public.
Netcom Africa is expanding their wireless broadband network in Lagos and plans to expand their Wireless broadband services to other regions of Nigeria in the future. The company's high speed wireless broadband product, MyNetcom uses the UMTS TDD technology for wireless broadband access. Ethernet microwave radio communication solutions supplied by Allgon will be used for backhaul transmission from the core network to the Netcom Wireless broadband basestations.
Under the agreement between Allgon Microwave and Netcom Africa Limited, Netcom Africa will use both the medium capacity AMR Streamline platform (4-36 MBPS) as well as the high capacity AMR Transcend platform (50-100 MBPS) in the network. The internal network switch of the AMR portfolio reduces the need for additional external equipment at so-called tail sites.
“We found that Allgon Microwave has the most suitable portfolio and the best experience in building Ethernet based Wireless broadband networks. By selecting Allgon Microwave products we will get he highest data throughput per dollar spent and as a result we minimize the risks of problems with data backhaul during our network rollout. Allgon Microwave has done it before with excellent results", states Yen Choi, Group Executive Vice President & CTO of Netcom Africa.
“We see Wireless mobile networks as our key market. Our products are purpose-built to meet the demands of Wireless mobile broadband networks. That's why Allgon Microwave has implemented features such as Adaptive Coding and Modulation, a built in high functionality Switch, and full Layer
2 quality of service. We have worked very hard to have the best product performance with regards to latency and jitter. These functionalities and capabilities are needed in order to have mobility and VOIP services in a Wireless Mobile network, and we can supply it", says Markus Engman, Area Sales Manager for Allgon Microwave.
Yen Choi also stated that the expansion will increase the company's market share in the dynamic and fast-growing Nigeria Internet market and this will make the premium high speed wireless broadband product more accessible to the public.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments