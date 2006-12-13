WEEE rules released by UK government

The UK Government has now published guidelines and rules for the compliance to the WEEE directive.

The UK Government is now providing some help to the UK electronics industry in order to reach compliance to the European WEEE directive which will come into effect in. The Government in UK has now published some rules and guidance for the WEEE directive.



"Electrical waste such as toasters, fridges and washing machines are a growing environmental problem here in the UK with over two million tonnes being dumped in landfill last year alone", Science Minister Malcolm Wicks told Parliament today.



"There is currently no incentive for those that produce them to care about the life cycle of their products. These regulations will mean they can no longer shirk this responsibility", he added.