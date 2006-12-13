Micron expands with up to<br>90 engineers in Bracknell

Micron Technology is about to expand its imaging design center in Bracknell, England. As much as 90 engineers will be added at the center until the middle of next year.

Micron Technology is now about to follow up its successful period with the addition of a large number of engineers to strengthen its focus on image sensor IP development that will be used throughout the company, and on system-on-chip product designs.



"This is part of an annual $10 million investment plan in people, equipment and space here as we see the market for image sensors expanding from mobile phones to areas such as automotive, security and medical diagnostics", David Burrows told EE Times.



"We have been quite successful and have added a number of people, bringing the total up to 60 now, but we need more of the same", Burrows added.