Siemens hires outside auditor<br>to contain bribery scandal

Growing criticism against the Siemens management has lead to that the company has decided to hire external auditors to clean the company's reputation.

The growing issue at Siemens concerning corruption and bribery has made the Siemens management add external auditors to clean the company's reputation. Siemens has until now cooperated with KPMG on its internal investigations but the Siemens management has now hired external law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP to clean up the mess.