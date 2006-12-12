Electronics Production | December 12, 2006
Tyco names new Management Team
Tyco International Ltd. has announced the executive team that will lead Tyco Electronics as it becomes a separate, independently traded company.
Tyco Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronic components, network solutions and wireless systems with 2006 sales of $12.7 billion to customers in 150 countries. The company employs approximately 99,000 people around the world, serving customers in industries ranging from automotive, appliances and aerospace and defense to telecommunications, computers and consumer electronics.
Tyco Electronics' senior management team is led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thomas J. (Tom) Lynch, who brings broad experience in the communications and electronics industries. Lynch, 52, originally joined Tyco International in 2004 as president of the company's $6.5 billion Engineered Products & Services business segment. He was appointed to the Tyco Electronics CEO slot when it was announced that the company would become an independent, separately traded entity next year. Previously, Lynch served as an executive vice president at Motorola and president and chief executive officer of Motorola's personal communications sector -- a supplier of cellular handsets. He also served as president of Motorola's integrated electronics systems sector, a prominent supplier to the automotive market. Prior to his work at Motorola, Lynch was senior vice president and general manager of the satellite and broadcast networks systems segment of General Instrument Corporation. Lynch holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Rider University (N.J.).
