Nujira team up with Sanmina-SCI

Nujira, a UK based developer of advanced high efficiency power amplifier technology for the wireless industry, has selected Sanmina-SCI as its worldwide manufacturing partner to support Nujira's sales to major OEMs in the wireless infrastructure business.

“We have six OEM customers evaluating our innovative High Accuracy Tracking (HAT™) modulator design, and samples of pre-production devices will be available within the next few months", said Tim Haynes, CEO of Nujira. “With our increasing traction with the OEMs we needed a world-class manufacturing partner we could rely on to supply high quality products to some of the most demanding customers in the industry. Sanmina-SCI has a great reputation within the industry, world-wide manufacturing facilities, and a proven record of meeting the needs of these customers".



Sanmina-SCI will manufacture Nujira's HAT™ modulator, the key component of Nujira's innovative technology which dramatically improves the power efficiency of RF power amplifiers in WCDMA, CDMA2000, DVB and WiMAX systems, enabling the design of more power-efficient, smaller, lighter and more cost effective base stations and transmitters.

“We are pleased to be working with Nujira to help them bring their technology to market and supply the major players in the wireless infrastructure industry", said Rainer Kaczmarczyk, President EMEA of Sanmina-SCI. “Sanmina-SCI's advanced production technology and quality systems have met the demanding requirements that Nujira expects their manufacturing partner to provide."



The Nujira HAT™ modulator is a small, highly integrated module using advanced switching techniques to provide a high power, high bandwidth, modulated power supply to RF power amplifiers that use Envelope Tracking. This technique allows very high efficiency power amplifiers to be developed and will enable the industry to meet its goal of supplying multi-carrier power amplifiers with efficiencies exceeding 50%.