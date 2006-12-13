Valor receives Chinese software order

Valor Signs Agreement to Provide Manufacturing Software

to TsingHua University, Beijing.

Valor Computerized Systems recently announced a cooperative agreement with the Industrial Training Center of TsingHua University, in Beijing, to provide software for training students in the simulation and optimization of electronics manufacturing processes.



TsingHua University's SMT Laboratory is dedicated to training professional technical specialists and promoting advanced electronic manufacturing technologies to enhance the competitiveness of China's electronic manufacturing industry. Many world-class companies currently use Valor's software for Design for Manufacture (DFM), SMT line programming, optimization and monitoring, shop floor material control, and for providing complete traceability of components and materials.



Under the terms of the agreement, Valor will provide the SMT laboratory with software, for various classes, including elective courses, graduate courses, vocational training and technological training courses. Valor will also assist in the preparation and collection of materials for education, hold joint seminars in TsingHua University, and collaborate on research into the latest technological and R&D achievements.



“Valor's efforts and investment in the university is tremendously inspiring, and as a global industry leader, we regard their involvement as significant. For the university, it will facilitate the training of high level talent, and the development of engineering education. For Valor, it will help students and future engineers understand the benefits and importance of software in modern electronics manufacturing. For the Chinese SMT industry, further development of such cooperation will ultimately accelerate the innovation of industrial technologies, based on a greater understanding of new technologies," said Mr. Fu Shuigen, director of the Industrial Training Center of TsingHua University.



“Valor is honored to be working with TsingHua University, and hopes to enhance the understanding and application of software systems in electronics manufacturing in the education sector. The application of software in product design, assembly and production administration is dominant in Europe and the United States. We see this trend increasing in Asia and China, as manufacturers look to implement the same systems to optimize product design, manufacturing technology, production management and competitiveness," said KH Ong, President of Valor Far East.



By providing its own innovative advanced software to TsingHua University, Valor Computerized Systems sees this as a start to wider technological cooperation between overseas suppliers and top universities in China. At present, the two parties are looking forward to further cooperation.