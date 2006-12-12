Solderability testing equipment now available from Ascentech

Ascentech announces the availability of new testing equipment for the evaluation of the solderability of component leads and terminations.

The new MUST System 3, manufactured by Gen3 Systems, Ltd., evaluates solderability to IPC/EIA/JEDEC standards. Ascentech has recently been named North American Distributor for Gen3 Systems products and will provide sales as well as after-sales service and support for MUST System customers and users.



The MUST System 3 measures the solderability of a printed circuit board and/or component's metallic terminations by documenting the wetting curve of the unit under test. Using a small solder bath or solder globule and vertical force measurements, the MUST System tests the solderability of lead-free and leaded PCB lands and component leads. Tests performed are defined by the following Standards bodies: IPC, IEC, MIL-STD, EIA and others. The MUST System 3 is appropriate for testing all devices including multi-leaded components as well as SMT and BGA devices.



GEN3 Systems, LTD was formerly known as Concoat Systems and is located in Farnborough, UK. GEN3 Systems is the recognized world leader in solderability test equipment, as well as a leading manufacturer of conformal coating equipment, cleanliness test systems and automated surface insulation test instrumentation.