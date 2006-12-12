China Finalizes "RoHS" Regulation:<br> Overview of Requirements

On February 28, 2006, China's Ministry of Information Industry (MII) promulgated the long-awaited “Management Methods for Controlling Pollution Caused by Electronic Information Products Regulation" (“China RoHS"). In November this year the Ministry of Industry Information (MII) finalized and signed three "China RoHS" supporting industry standards.

On February 28, 2006, China's Ministry of Information Industry (MII) promulgated the long-awaited “Management Methods for Controlling Pollution Caused by Electronic Information Products Regulation" (“China RoHS"). China RoHS" provides a broad regulatory framework for substance restrictions, pre-market certifications, labeling and information disclosure requirements affecting a broad range of products and parts defined as "electronic information products" ("EIP"). The extremely broad scope of products captured under the “EIP" definition underscores the potential that the entire IT industry will be directly affected by “China RoHS" compliance obligations on the date of implementation for the labeling and information disclosure requirements in China RoHS, which will fall on March 1, 2007, one year after the officially recognized promulgation date.



