Electronics KTN names CEO

EKTN names new CEO. Ashley Evans is said being the natural choice for this role.

Ashley Evans, currently chief executive of Electronics Scotland, has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Electronics Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN).



He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the sector to take centre stage and really demonstrate how electronics is the enabling technology. I'm thrilled and honoured to lead this new organisation."



Electronics KTN chairman David Kynaston, added: “Evans was the outstanding candidate for this key role. His knowledge and experience of the electronics sector, gained through his experiences with both Electronics Scotland and the UK Electronics Alliance, will be invaluable to the network."