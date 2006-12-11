German Electronics Industry Expects 5 Per Cent Growth In 2007

According to ZVEI the Germany's Electronic Manufacturers Association, they expects sales to grow 5 per cent in 2007 to 184 billion euros on the German Electronics market.

Sales for the current year were expected to reach 175 billion euros, an increase of more than 6 per over a year ago. ZVEI also said that 807,000 workers are currently employed in the industry, about 8,000 more than last year.



Exports accounted for 8 per cent of the growth figure, while domestic growth amounted to 4 per cent..