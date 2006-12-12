Raymarines outsourcing to Flextronics<br>brings more benefits

Raymarine outsourced its manufacturing to Flextronics and thereby the company received more benefits than just added logistics services, testing capabilities and manufacturing services.

Analyst Oliver Wynne James of Panmure Gordon & Co is now recommending "buy" for Raymarine. The reason is not just a bright future for the company's products but also a more balanced financial situation. After the company decided to move its production to Flextronics Hungary Raymarine has shifted its COGS base from sterling to US dollars. The company's dollar revenues are now equal to the dollar cost base, Panmure Gordon & Co adds.