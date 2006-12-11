LG. Philips under investigation for anticompetitive practices

An extensive investigation is now being conducted by U.S., South Korea and Japan to see if there are any anticompetitive actions within the LCD panel making industry.

LCD panel maker LG.Philips is now in focus by the law enforcement in Japan, U.S. and South Korea. Those three countries are currently conducting an extensive investigation in the LCD panel making industry to find out if there are any anticompetitive practices. Last Friday officials from the Korean Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) visited the offices of LG.Philips LCD in Seoul, Korea. The company stressed that it is cooperating with the authorities to go through the documents.



"In addition, the Japanese Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) issued a notice to our offices in Tokyo, Japan and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena to our offices in San Jose, California, LG.Philips LCD takes this matter very seriously and will cooperate fully with regulatory authorities," the company added.