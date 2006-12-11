Camtek introduces new AOI

Camtek Ltd. announced today the introduction of Pegasus 200S – a new model in Camtek's Pegasus product line of automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for finished high-density interconnect substrates (HDI-S).

The Pegasus 200s has completed a series of field tests at customers' sites. Camtek has installed so far around ten systems of the new model, the majority of which have already been qualified for production.



“We have been witnessing a growing interest in replacing the manual quality assurance operation by an automatic yet intelligent inspection equipment" commented Yankee Yavor, VP of PCB and HDI-S inspection products at Camtek. “We believe that the new Pegasus model delivers the throughput and intelligent logic to become a standard tool in the fast-growing HDI substrate industry."



Pegasus 200S is an advanced Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system dedicated to the inspection of finished High-Density Interconnect Substrates (HDI-S) such as PBGA & CSP strips, and other gold plated applications.



The Pegasus 200S is equipped with a new high-sensitivity CCD camera and with dedicated illumination systems, especially designed and optimized for the inspection of plated metallic surfaces (gold / silver / tin / OTC) and for solder mask materials. Its enhanced Image Acquisition system, along with its robust image processing engine, enable the detection of fine defects and micro-cracks in demanding applications.



Thanks to its technological advantages, the Pegasus 200S raises the standards of final inspection in the HDI-S industry by enabling the detection of critical defects on both the interconnect pads and solder mask areas, providing high throughput and yield improvement of the final product.