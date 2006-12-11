Sony puts its FED technology<br>into a separate company

According to Techweb Sony spins off its FED technology into a separate company and thereby strengthens its focus on the OLED technology in the parent company.

On the December 18th Sony and some private investors in Japan will jointly inaugurate their company Field Emission Technology that will focus on FED technology (Field Emission Display), one of Sony's two main technology areas within the field of display technology. Sony will own 36,5 % of the stocks in the new company and the private investors will own the rest.