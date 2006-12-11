LEGO to move 'Creator' production to Hungary

According to local media Denmark's LEGO Group will move the production of its new product family Lego Creator to Flextronics in Hungary.

LEGO has already started transporting the production lines. By Easter next year full capacity of Lego's Creator line of toys will be reached at the Hungarian plant.



LEGO will also enhance the regional role of its Hungarian arm, and will co-ordinate from next year the expansion to Croatia and Slovenia from Budapest.