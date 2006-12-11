DEK wins industry honour

DEK has won the Ed Hale Surface Mount Award in recognition of its patented VectorGuard stencil system. Presented during the Manufacturing Technology Infocus trade show held in Melbourne, Australia over October 17th – 19th, the award was collected by DEK distributor Hawker Richardson.

Judged by representatives of the Surface Mount and Circuit Board Association, the Surface Mount Award was established to honour the contribution made by the Association's founding member and former Vice President, Ed Hale. VectorGuard won the award after having successfully met a range of strict criteria, including innovation, improvement on an existing product or process, use for SMT, uniqueness, usability and potential.



Nominated by Hawker Richardson, DEK's recently appointed distributor for Australia and New Zealand, VectorGuard was put forward for the award based on its ability to deliver significant advantages over traditional, mesh-mounted stencil systems. As a unique frameless stencil tensioning system, VectorGuard presents DEK customers with a wide variety of process benefits including space-efficient storage, enhanced usability, improved rigidity and safer handling.



Manufacturing flexibility is also enhanced by an extensive selection of VectorGuard foil technologies. From the original stainless steel VectorGuard Blue to the electroformed nickel VectorGuard Gold, the range is engineered to meet diverse manufacturing requirements. Expanding the traditional remit of screen printing technologies even further, VectorGuard also incorporates PumpPrint technology, enabling the easy redeployment of screen printing machines to meet the demands of adhesive deposition.