TTI to distribute Littelfuse

As part of a global franchise agreement, TTI Europe now offers Littelfuse's comprehensive range of circuit protection solutions, which also includes the Teccor, Wickmann and Pudenz brands.

Littelfuse products protect electronic systems in diverse applications such as under the bonnet of most makes of cars, computers, wire harnesses, cell phones, telecommunications equipment, central offices, appliances and satellites



TTI Europe officially launches the Littelfuse franchise on October 1st 2006. Comments Geoff Breed, director of supplier marketing for TTI Europe: “Littelfuse brands are backed by decades of design and manufacturing expertise, plus the industry's most experienced technical support. Immediately we can identify good business opportunities for fuses, polymer PTCs and diodes, but our agreement with Littelfuse gives us access to their entire product range."



Littelfuse selected TTI because of its proven success in providing customers with innovative and efficient technical design and supply solutions and its growing commitment to circuit protection solutions. “We are experiencing a tremendous increase in demand for our suite of circuit protection solutions. TTI is capable of supporting our entire product line to its customer base through a highly focused sales and marketing group," notes Ralph Buehler, Littelfuse Director of Global Sales.



Adds Stephan Schneider, European Distribution Manager: “Selling circuit protection requires a high level of both product and application knowledge and TTI has demonstrated tremendous skill in this area. TTI's broad customer base, combined with Littelfuse's extensive product line, will extend circuit protection solutions to a wider array of customers and applications."