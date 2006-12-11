Electronics Production | December 11, 2006
Recipe for uncertainty In UK electronics industry
A study of the UK's leading electronics manufacturers companies has shown that few are fully in control of their overall business strategy.
A study of the UK's leading electronics manufacturers companies has shown that few are fully in control of their overall business strategy. The survey - by business analysts Plimsoll - indicates a remarkable inconsistency in the companies' commercial and financial behaviour. Very few of the electronics manufacturers firms planning to come out on top in 2007 in terms of profit and sales will actually achieve their goals.
David Pattison, senior analyst on the project, says: 'In today's highly competitive electronics manufacturers market you cannot sit still for a minute'.
'If you have seen sales increase this year and good profits, there is a fair chance that next year you will not be able to maintain it'.
'Likewise, if you did not increase sales this year you are going to have to set a priority of trying to grab some growth in the next trading period'.
The survey comes a year on from a previous Plimsoll study of the electronics manufacturers market.
The company, based in Stockton-on-Tees, is one of the leading business performance analysts in the UK, France and Japan.
More than 16,000 customers worldwide rely on its highly detailed and up-to-date reports to allow them to make swift, well-informed evaluations of a wide range of commercial sectors.
The company takes its name from the Plimsoll line, the safe loading line mechanism developed in the 19th century to ensure that ships stayed afloat.
Last year, Plimsoll carried out a survey grading each company based on how successful they were performing on two fronts: 1) In the market based on their sales and commercial success.
2) Their overall financial strength, taking into account profitability levels and the level of debt carried by these companies.
This year, Plimsoll has revisited and updated the analysis to see how the companies have coped with another year of competitive trading.
The findings show that more than half of the 890 companies analysed have changed strategy in the last 12 months- and not all by choice.
Of the 350 winners last year, 175 have retained their winning status.
151 are new to the Winners category, having switched strategy since last year.
Of the losers last year, 35 have found themselves in this less than prestigious category for a 2nd year.
More worryingly for the industry, they have been joined by 103 other new 'losing' companies.
Of the 126 companies awarded this status last year, 43 continue with their pioneering strategy.
They have been joined by another 63 companies, bringing the total number of chasers in the industry to 106.
Last year Plimsoll ranked 283 companies as sleepers.
125 of these continue to preserve financial strength at the expense of sales growth, and they have been joined this year by 195 other companies who have switched strategy.
Said David Pattison: 'What this analysis is clearly saying is that, in a very competitive market, of the companies planning to be a winner by the end of 2007, few will actually achieve their goal'.
The Plimsoll Portfolio Analysis- Electronics Manufacturers is aimed at anyone who has a commercial interest in doing business with a electronics manufacturers company.
David Pattison, senior analyst on the project, says: 'In today's highly competitive electronics manufacturers market you cannot sit still for a minute'.
'If you have seen sales increase this year and good profits, there is a fair chance that next year you will not be able to maintain it'.
'Likewise, if you did not increase sales this year you are going to have to set a priority of trying to grab some growth in the next trading period'.
The survey comes a year on from a previous Plimsoll study of the electronics manufacturers market.
The company, based in Stockton-on-Tees, is one of the leading business performance analysts in the UK, France and Japan.
More than 16,000 customers worldwide rely on its highly detailed and up-to-date reports to allow them to make swift, well-informed evaluations of a wide range of commercial sectors.
The company takes its name from the Plimsoll line, the safe loading line mechanism developed in the 19th century to ensure that ships stayed afloat.
Last year, Plimsoll carried out a survey grading each company based on how successful they were performing on two fronts: 1) In the market based on their sales and commercial success.
2) Their overall financial strength, taking into account profitability levels and the level of debt carried by these companies.
This year, Plimsoll has revisited and updated the analysis to see how the companies have coped with another year of competitive trading.
The findings show that more than half of the 890 companies analysed have changed strategy in the last 12 months- and not all by choice.
Of the 350 winners last year, 175 have retained their winning status.
151 are new to the Winners category, having switched strategy since last year.
Of the losers last year, 35 have found themselves in this less than prestigious category for a 2nd year.
More worryingly for the industry, they have been joined by 103 other new 'losing' companies.
Of the 126 companies awarded this status last year, 43 continue with their pioneering strategy.
They have been joined by another 63 companies, bringing the total number of chasers in the industry to 106.
Last year Plimsoll ranked 283 companies as sleepers.
125 of these continue to preserve financial strength at the expense of sales growth, and they have been joined this year by 195 other companies who have switched strategy.
Said David Pattison: 'What this analysis is clearly saying is that, in a very competitive market, of the companies planning to be a winner by the end of 2007, few will actually achieve their goal'.
The Plimsoll Portfolio Analysis- Electronics Manufacturers is aimed at anyone who has a commercial interest in doing business with a electronics manufacturers company.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments