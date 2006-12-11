Abacus makes it four in a row with Harting

Abacus Group has been named as the Harting Ltd number one distributor for the fourth year in succession, by maintaining the very high overall business levels and share of market achieved having acquired the franchise four years ago.

Harting has now named Abacus Distributor of the year for the fourth time in a row. Commenting, Doreen Sanderson, Distribution Manager for Harting, said: "Harting has enjoyed an exceptionally successful year. Abacus Group has contributed strongly, sustaining the outstanding support that they have given to the Harting franchise. Their continued efforts designing in our solutions have paid dividends in overall business levels, once again making them our Broadline Distributor of the Year. With the acquisition of Deltron, I believe that Abacus' the design-in activities will increase further, opening new customers and markets to Harting during 2007."



Glenn Jarrett, Marketing Director, Abacus ECD added, "We are very proud to receive this fourth award from one of Europe's most significant connector manufacturers. It demonstrates what can be achieved by a focussed and knowledgeable team, backed by an organisation that provides the right logistical and sales resources to provide exceptional service to the customer.



Abacus Group acquired the Harting franchise when it bought CCS, the Runcorn based cable harnessing business in 2002. Since the acquisition, Abacus has increased both the overall business level and its share of the network by a factor of five.