ST adds 1300 employees in India

ST Microelectronics will invest up to $25 million in India next year and up its headcount by 1,300.

STMicroelectronics hosted a special event, “ST DAY in India", in New Delhi, which took place in the presence of Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, and Shir Jainder Singh, the IT Secretary. During the event, senior managers of the company presented strategic overviews of the world and the regional electronics and semiconductor markets, with particular emphasis on the rapidly growing Indian electronics market.



With industry analysts expecting electronics manufacturing in India to grow at a rate some 5.5 times greater than the overall worldwide growth rate, India is poised to become a major player in the worldwide electronics manufacturing industry and ST emphasized the depth of support and the breadth of products, platforms and technologies that it offers customers in India.



The company also announced the launch of its first designed-in-India chip on Friday. The chip has been conceptualised at its design and R&D centre in Greater Noida, STM's largest design centre outside Europe.