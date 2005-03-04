New general counsel for Aspocomp

Maire Laitinen (52), has been appointed as General Counsel of Finnish PCB maker Aspoocmp Group and a member of the Management Team starting on May 1, 2005.

Laitinen comes to Aspocomp from the TeliaSonera Group, where her last position was as Vice President for the legal affairs of TeliaSonera's International unit in Helsinki.



Before Sonera Corporation and Telia AB merged, Laitinen worked as Sonera's General Counsel for nine years until the end of 2002; before that, she worked as a legal counsel in the same company and its predecessors. In addition, Laitinen has been the secretary for Sonera's Board of Directors and Supervisory Board.