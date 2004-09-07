Flextronics Pandrup

Flextronics Denmark<br>in merger talks

Flextronics International Denmark reported a fiscal-year loss of 68 million Danish Krona, reflecting a negative impact due to the closure of the company's factory in Pandrup, Denmark, PCB007.com reports.

Flextronics realized fiscal year turnover of 3.6 billion Danish Krona (5 billion Danish Krona) in Pandrup. It was reported earlier that Flextronics International Denmark would shutter its Pandrup factory after failing to find investors.



According to a report quoted by PCB007.com, Flextronics International Denmark will merge with another Flextronics company once the Pandrup assets have been collected. The factory will phase out production and then shut down.