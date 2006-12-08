Henkel is planning for Polish investments

According to local media sources Henkel is planning to invest in Poland for further growth.

The German material and soldering company Henkel has increased sales in all four segments of its market, i.e. cosmetics, construction materials, washing powders and technology. This year, Henkel Polska will invest PLN 18m (EUR 4.7m). The company, which has six plants and employs 1,100 people, has launched two additional projects.



“The plant in Raciborz will double production of components used to produce detergents. It will become the major deliverer for Central and Eastern Europe excluding Russia", Janusz Golebiowski, Henkel Polska CEO said.