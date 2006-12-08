Finisar awarded by IEEE

Finisar Corporation today announced it has been recognized by IEEE Spectrum magazine as ranking first in "Patent Power" for the telecommunications industry for 2005.

IEEE Spectrum rated the 113 patents issued to Finisar in 2005 as having the greatest overall patent

pipeline power within the telecom equipment industry. Compiled by IEEE Spectrum and 1790 Analytics, a firm that specializes in patent citation analysis, companies are evaluated on the grounds of the number of patents secured and how frequently a company's patents are cited by other patents.



Rankings for each of the 15 industry categories were based upon each company's Pipeline Power score. This score was derived from a mathematical formula that took into account the total number of U.S. patents obtained in the year 2005 and four variables - Pipeline Growth, Pipeline Impact,

Pipeline Generality, and Pipeline Originality.



"In an industry that's built on technological advancement, this achievement demonstrates one of the reasons for Finisar's strength in the industry," said Jerry Rawls, Finisar's CEO. "We're proud to be recognized by IEEE Spectrum as a patent leader and view this accomplishment as recognition of

Finisar's emphasis on innovation."



"I think the most interesting findings in the survey are that less well-known companies like Finisar are showing up and playing with the big boys of R & D, going toe-to-toe with the much larger companies in the telecommunications industry," said Harry Goldstein, senior editor, IEEE

Spectrum.



The full article and complete rankings appear in the November issue of IEEE Spectrum magazine.