Former Ericsson bosses<br>all acquitted in tax trial

The former Ericsson bosses that wered prosecuted for tax crime were all acquitted by the Stockholm city court.

The Stockholm City Court today acquitted all current and former Ericsson employees of all charges related to last year's indictments for evasion of tax control, filed by the Swedish National Economic Crimes Bureau.



Henry Sténson, senior vice president and head of Corporate Communications, Ericsson, says: "We welcome, and are not surprised by, the acquittals. We have believed all along that none of the indicted was guilty."