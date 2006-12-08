RoHS is a "technical barrier" for Chinese manufacturers

It has been claimed that exports of air conditioning units from China to the European Union (EU) have "dropped considerably" following the launch of the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive. It seems like China has a long way to go until the companies have solved the process issues with the transition into RoHS compliance.

According to Research and Markets, the directive is a factor causing the number of China's air conditioning factories to dwindle, having decreased from 200 to 150 since December 2004.



Although China is one of the largest producers of air conditioning units, it has been stated that the country intends to increase export volumes to Asia and the Middle East next year, due to "technical barriers" such as the RoHS directive.



This week, a conference was held in Beijing to try and increase understanding between the RoHS directives in China and the EU, reported TÜV.