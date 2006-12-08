Freescale awards EBV Elektronik<br>"Distributor of the Year 2006"

Freescale Semiconductor has recognized EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, as EMEA region distributor of the year for outstanding top line growth and innovation. EBV grew its Freescale business by over 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Freescale is delighted with EBV's performance during 2006," said Aiden Mitchell, Director of Channel Management EMEA at Freescale Semiconductor. “EBV contributed to our growth by investing in fully productized reference designs and solutions based on Freescale's ColdFire™ and Power Architecture™ products. This award is as much about innovation through EBV as it is about performance recognition."



“Freescale is one of the world leaders in the semiconductor industry and we are very excited and proud that EBV received this award. To grow our business year on year by more than 25 percent is something really special and rewards the professionalism of the EBV team in providing the right commercial, technical and logistical support to our customers," said S. Puljarevic, President of EBV Elektronik. “Freescale's state-of-the-art embedded semiconductor technology for wireless, networking, automotive, consumer and industrial markets, combined with the commitment of EBV will lead us to further growth and also to strengthen our position in Freescale's distribution network."